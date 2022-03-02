Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting farmer's preparations ahead of seeding season

A full-scale war in Ukraine is sending ripples across Canada all the way into its farming community.

On one hand the price of wheat is $10US a bushel, a price not seen since March 2008, but farmer Roy Newman says he is now paying three times the amount for fertilizer as spring approaches.

This all follows a disastrous moisture-free year in 2021.

“(It was) one of the worst droughts we had on record but we still have to put our inputs in,” said Newman, of Newman Farms near Blackie.

“Our inputs for fertilizers have almost tripled from August 2020 to now.”

With the rising price of crude, Newman says that is good for the province, but will have an impact on the community, if uncertainty continues.

“Fertilizers to running our tractors, we’re buying 40,000 litres a year of fuel, its crazy,” he said.

“We’re going to go up another 30 per cent on our prices.”

One food distribution researcher at Dalhousie University says there is already a shortage of wheat in Canada due to last year’s drought. He says global demand will ramp up, but supply may be hampered, due to dry soil.

“Things are inflating quite rapidly which may not be bad news for farmers because in the end they’ll actually make more money, however when something like this happens, farmers will want to increase yields and the way to do it is to buy fertilizers,” said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois.

“Fertilizers were already expensive before the conflict.”

Ukraine and Russia make up about 25 per cent of the world’s wheat supply. With Ukraine deemed a war zone, and sanctions imposed on Russia by the west, that supply is cut off, for now, leaving other major producers to pick up the slack.

“Canada will never be able to fulfill that but we’ll be able to help out, but we won’t be able to make up what they lost,” said Newman.

With rising commodities, inflation continues to drive upward. Charlebois predicted that food prices would rise seven per cent in 2022, but with the conflict ongoing, it's now expected to blow right through that.

Ukraine is also the fifth largest producer of corn in the world, with 13 per cent of all world exports.

Barley and rye are also heavily produced in the region.