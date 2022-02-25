Russian pain for economic gain? How federal government policy could help Alberta

The provincial government believes Ottawa could be doing more to hurt Russia economically -- and its best idea is one that will also help Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney once again lobbied the federal government on Friday to impose stricter sanctions on Russia.

He'd also like to see more support for the province's oil and gas industry, which he believes could help settle at least some of the ongoing conflict.

"We need to see the entire democratic world take a hard 'no' on future Russia energy imports," Kenney said, "and pipelines shipping Alberta oil and gas is the single most powerful thing that Canada could do."

The demise of Russian energy won't come anytime soon, but countries are already hinting they're open to alternatives.

Canada imports hundreds of millions of dollars of that energy, and its southern neighbours do the same.

But a simple pledge to move away from that market won't -- and can't -- happen overnight.

"We are not building infrastructure to give them an alternative, and now we're completely captive to (Russian) needs," Tim McMillan with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said. "We should have built some LNG facilities in the last five years. It will take nothing short of a national imperative and national leadership to say these projects will get built in Canada for global benefit."

McMillan and Kenney agree that province is still lacking the facilities and infrastructure to produce and transport enough oil to make a dent in Russia's market.

They both point to recently-canceled pipeline projects.

Kenney believes the federal government should step in to support the industry so it'll be prepared to fill a potential void.

LIQUOR LOCKOUT

A government official tells CTV News the province will be pulling all Russian-made products from liquor stores shelves.

Other provinces announced similar plans for their crown stores earlier in the day, including B.C., Ontario and Manitoba.

Russian alcohols have faced boycotts over the actions of the Vladimir Putin government before, including in 2013, when the country introduced fines for gay pride rallies.

RUSSIAN BUSINESS

Russia was one of Alberta's largest export markets as recently as a decade ago. These days, the financial ties have grown a lot weaker.

Alberta still ships off about $47 million in goods to the country, but that's about a fifth of what it was in 2011.

The province also imports millions, much of that in rubber and ceramic products.

Both the federal and provincial governments could push for changes there, but as of Friday, no immediate action is expected.