CALGARY -- In another move to protect the public from COVID-19 this holiday season, Santa Claus will no longer be able to listen to children's Christmas wishes in-person at more than a dozen Canadian malls.

Cadillac Fairview (CF), the company that oversees 19 shopping centres across Canada, announced the decision Friday, calling it "a difficult, but prudent" course of action.

Instead, visits with the jolly old elf will be added to the online repertoire previously released by CF.

"While CF puts great effort into creating vibrant experiences that delight customers, focus groups and consumer research conducted by CF have made it clear that this year’s holiday shopping trips to the mall will be efficient and mission-driven," the company said in a release.

CF owns and operates Calgary's Chinook Centre and Market Mall in Alberta. A full list of the affected locations is available on its website.

It also directed guests to enjoy Santa experiences online with CF Storytime LIVE on its Facebook page.

"The company's decision to suspend physical experiences with Santa in all 19 CF shopping centres is based on protecting the health and safety of its guests, clients and employees, while also ensuring Santa is in top condition to make deliveries to children around the world at midnight on Christmas Day."

