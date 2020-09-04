CALGARY -- The owner of Scarpetta Italian Eatery in Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood said a recent break-in and theft is another setback during an already challenging time with the threat of COVID-19.

Security camera images and video show a man in a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, black mask and light coloured sneakers throw a rock through one of the glass doors to the restaurant at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

It then captured nearly 15 minutes' worth of footage of the man ransacking the restaurant.

The internal computer system used by servers to order menu item was broken open, high value alcohol was stolen, the cash box was smashed — the estimated damage is $1,000 according to the owner.

"It’s extremely unfortunate especially after the year we have been having, being closed for three months," said Rocco Bartolotti, owner of Scarpetta.

"It’s really difficult and challenging."

Calgary Police confirms 48-year-old Kyle Sterma was arrested the day after the crime and has been charged with one count of break-and-enter.

Bartolotti hopes the incident doesn't change peoples' perceptions about the neighbourhood.

"Inglewood is such an amazing area to visit and frequent. You are seeing a lot more people coming into the area and sleeping outside, so you know that with (COVID-19) it’s really taking a toll on a lot of the community. It’s really unfortunate and sad to see right now."

Bartolotti also says he believes there has been a rise in crime in the area and is going to expand his existing security camera set up.

CTV News has also reached out to the Inglewood Business Revitalization Zone and is waiting to hear back.