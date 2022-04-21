Saddle Ridge shooting leaves 1 man dead
One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.
Police were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
When they arrived they found a body with bullet wounds. Police say he was shot while he was inside a vehicle.
The man's identity has not been released and there is no information about possible suspects at this time.
Witnesses say they heard about ten rounds pop off shortly after 10 p.m.
No other injuries were reported and police are now canvassing the area for additional evidence, surveillance footage, and property damage.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
If this latest shooting is deemed a homicide, it will be the 11th murder of the year in Calgary.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.
