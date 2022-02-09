Saddledome concessions, bars set to reopen for Flames-Golden Knights tilt
The Calgary Flames will take to the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday night and, for the first time in weeks, fans will be able to cheer from their seats while eating and drinking.
Given Alberta's initial changes to health restrictions that went into effect overnight, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is able to reopen its concessions and bars and will offer "a full return of food and beverage services for all patrons."
The concession stands have been closed since Dec. 21, 2021 when Alberta announced new restrictions for large venues in response to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Proof of vaccine is no longer required to enter the Saddledome as the province has eliminated its Restrictions Exemption Program. Fans will be required to wear face masks at all times except when eating or drinking.
The Saddledome, as a facility with a capacity above 1,000, will operate at 50 per cent capacity until Alberta enters the second phase of its easing of restrictions. The second phase is tentatively scheduled to go into effect on March 1 and will see the removal of capacity limits from all venues.
Puck drop for the Flames and Vegas Golden Knights tilt is set for 7:30 p.m.
