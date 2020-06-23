CALGARY -- Boaters are being reminded to stay safe on Calgary's waterways following two Monday night mishaps on the Bow River.

The Calgary Fire Department aquatic rescue unit responded to the river near the 14th Street bridge after two men fell out of their dinghys.

CFD officials say the rafts were tied together and caught on an abutment. The men managed to get to shore on their own without injury.

A short time later, the aquatic rescue unit pulled two kayakers out of the water after the pair had fallen out of their vessel.

The river incidents were not limited to Calgary as Canmore Fire-Rescue retrieved a group that had been canoeing on the Bow River Monday night but got stuck in a logjam downstream from the town.

Monday's incidents are a reminder of the risk rivers can potentially pose but no injuries were reported in connection with any of the three responses. The outcome wasn't the same for three teenagers who had been enjoying a day on the St. Mary River in southern Alberta last week.

According to CFD officials, everyone involved in Monday night's responses was wearing a lifejacket but not all safe boating rules were being followed.

The fire department adds that rafts should never be tied together and Calgarians enjoying the river should be properly equipped with whistles, paddlers, ropes and bailers.

Transport Canada regulations require enough lifejackets for everyone on board a raft or boat and City of Calgary bylaws require that they be worn at all times on the river. The fine for not wearing a lifejacket can reach $500.

It's also important to have a good plan before heading out and to let others know where you will be entering and exiting the river.



