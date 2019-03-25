Police are investigating a break-in at a southwest Calgary home last month where someone made off with a safe containing an estimated $30,000 worth of rare coins.

Sometime between 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 23, someone broke into the garage of a home in the 3000 block of 40 Street S.W. and made off with the safe.

The resident noticed the break-in just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 when they left for work.

A number of items in the garage had also been moved around.

Coin collectors and stores that deal in coins and collectables are being asked to keep an eye out for the stolen coins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.