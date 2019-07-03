With just days to go before the start of the Calgary Stampede, security and safety teams on the grounds are making final preparations for the 10-day event.

Safety will be top of mind with an estimated 100,000 visitors going through the turnstiles each day at Stampede Park. Crowds of that size make the exhibition grounds the equivalent to Alberta’s third largest city.

The Calgary Stampede is now partnering with members of the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Calgary Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Calgary Transit.

CEMA head Tom Sampson says emergency teams have prepared for a number of different scenarios.

“We always work to separate pedestrians and vehicles and plan for events that have actually happened at Stampede in the past,” he said.

“We have done a number of exercises, all of our friends have gotten together and we hope to have the safest stampede on record.”

New this year is the addition of about 10 per cent more security cameras throughout the park.

As in past years, more space, signs and a two-staged approach will move entry lines quicker as people with pre-purchased Super Passes and rodeo tickets will be able to use a different lines than those buying tickets on site.

Other security measures include extra concrete barriers to keep unknown vehicles from entering the park.

Stampede vice-president Jim Laurendeau says security has been ramped up a bit more than years past.

“We’ve really worked on the areas around the gates,” he said.

“The cameras are there now to address gaps so we have eyes on the entire park.”

Speaking of which, the Calgary Police Service will be out in full force as usual.

Stampede Park will act as its own police district for the next two weeks and at any given time, between 80 and 200 officers will be on the grounds.

Additionally, Tsuut'ina Nation and Blood Tribe officers will also be on the grounds this year.

Insp. Paul Wyatt looks forward to the partnership.

“The experience they have on the reserves and the experience we have in big cities will give us different numerical and logistical advantages,” he said.

Wyatt added that the number one concern for police this year is alcohol consumption.

“I want people to come celebrate and have a good time, but they can overdo that sometimes and that can lead to violence so it’s always something to keep an eye on,” he said.

If you see anything suspicious, you’re encouraged to report it to the Calgary Police Service. Alternatively, Calgary Transit also has a text line where people can alert peace officers on and off the grounds.

As with all Stampede events, weather is a major concern.

Precautions will be taken for random weather events with an on-site weather monitoring station. The Stampede also says it has procedures in place in case any outdoor events are delayed.

Rain is projected in the forecast for Sneak-A-Peak Thursday night and parade day Friday morning, but rain or shine the show will go on.

You can watch the parade at 8:55 a.m. on CTV Calgary and through a livestream on the CTV News Calgary website.