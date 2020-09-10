CALGARY -- A Safeway employee at a southeast Calgary store has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sobey's Inc., Safeway's corporate parent, confirmed the positive test for an employee at the Safeway at 70 Shawville Blvd. S.E.

The last day the employee worked was September 4.

The store is following the direction of public health recommendations, including a deep-clean, working closely with public health officials to investigate the teammate's known points of contact and recent shifts.

Sobey's has also created a page on its website to record confirmed cases of COVID-19 at all of its locations.

According to their website, staff who are sick and/or who have been in contact with someone who is sick or has traveled to high-risk destinations are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The company added that employees who self-quarantine or need to care for family members will be paid, "so they do not need to choose between their health or family and their income."

"These measures help our employees protect themselves, other teammates and our customers."