CALGARY -- Calgarians will be flock to the BMO Centre later this month in search of home improvement ideas.

The Calgary Renovation Show runs Jan. 17 to 19 at Stampede Park, where show-goers will get advice on everything from carpentry to plumbing and see easy, how-to fixes for their next project.

Instructors from SAIT will also host 15-minute do-it-yourself (DIY) demos.

“These do-it-yourself workshops can help anyone kick off their projects with confidence through expert instruction and some helpful reference materials,” said Nino Belvedere, SAIT apprenticeship coordinator in a release.

Those looking to learn more about the industry can speak to some of Alberta’s top tradespeople about SAIT’s diploma, degree and apprenticeship programs and how to get involved.

SAIT provides career-based training that creates opportunities for young Albertans seeking a vocation in the skilled trades.

"Apprenticeship is a very important post-secondary education pathway consisting of on-the-job training provided by an employer and technical training providers delivered at an institute like SAIT," said Belvedere.

With thousands of tradespeople nearing retirement, Alberta will face an imminent shortage of skilled labour in this sector.

To build Calgary's pool of qualified tradespeople, SAIT is encouraging enrollment in its 100-plus career programs and hopes its efforts at the renovation show will inspire many sign up.

Learn more about the Calgary Renovation Show online.