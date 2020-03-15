CALGARY -- Classes at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology will be suspended Monday through Wednesday as the school works to transition to online learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The school announced Saturday the "alternate delivery of programs" will begin Thursday and last through the end of the semester.

"We want to support all students and employees through this difficult time. We recognize the uncertainty and stress of the situation. We will do our very best to keep everyone informed as this situation unfolds," the school said in an announcement on its website.

While the campus will remain open, the school's bookstore, Wellness Centre, Culinary Campus and The Tastemarket by SAIT (located downtown), will be closed.

The Reg Erhardt Library will be open for computer access only.

Services for students who live on campus will not be affected.

Mount Royal University also announced Saturday it was moving its classes online due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of Saturday evening, there were 39 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.