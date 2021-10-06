SAIT Trojan forward Meaghan Wiebe scoring big in her return to the soccer pitch

CALGARY -

Meaghan Wiebe decided to put her competitive soccer career on hold when she finished high school. Wiebe was going to the University of Calgary and wanted to concentrate on getting her degree in Kinesiology.

Fast forward six years and Wiebe has laced her cleats up again, as a forward for the SAIT Trojan's women's soccer team.

At SAIT, Wiebe is a first year diagnostic medical sonography student and she figured she had a little more spare time to get back into soccer.

So far so good, in the first four games of the season, Wiebe has scored nine goals and said she's a little surprised by that.

"I was a little bit nervous," Wiebe said.

"I've been off soccer for a little bit her so it's been a good confidence builder getting back into it. I didn't know what to expect this year."

SCORING TOUCH

Meghan Wiebe has been described by her SAIT coach as a natural scorer

Wiebe has played a big role in helping the Dinos get off to a perfect 4-0 start. Head Coach John Talerico has been impressed with the 162 centimetre (5 foot 4 inch) forward and says she has a great scoring touch.

"There's two types of goal scorers," said Talerico.

"You get a poacher and then you get someone who finishes. She's kind of a combination of both."

"There's times," he added, "when she poaches the ball and puts it in and other times you just go holy cow no goalie is going to save that type of thing!"

"It's been great because teams try to defend either way and it's hard to defend her."

ALSO A POWERLIFTER

Wiebe likes to stay active but it may surprise you what other sport she took a shining to. She's a powerlifter, Wiebe picked it up when she was going to the gym.

"I just love being in the gym and I started lifting some weights with my buddies a couple of years ago," Wiebe told CTV.

"They're all into powerlifting so after a couple of months of lifting you kind of get into the culture a little bit and it came pretty natural.

"I was super lucky to have some equipment from my powerlifting gym over the lockdown so (it was) something that I had access to and something that I could just concentrate on."

POWERLIFTING HELPS SOCCER GAME

When you powerlift you tend to get big. Wiebe says that's actually helped her with soccer.

"I think so," she said.

"It's definitely been quite the 180 getting back into soccer but I'm definitely seeing some aspects from it come into play."

Talerico agrees.

"It gives her an advantage of not being pushed off the ball," he said. "I think sometimes when you see some players getting a little bit bulky they don't have that speed but she's continued that. She's working hard on it so that's great to see."

The Trojans hit the road for a pair of games this weekend as they try to keep their perfect season in tact.

On Friday night they go up against Red Deer Polytechnic and then on Sunday they wrap up the road trip against Olds College.