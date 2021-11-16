Salvation Army's annual Kettle Campaign kicks off holiday fundraising drive

CALGARY -

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is now underway. The annual Christmas kettle campaign raises money and donations for the Salvation Army's year-round programs, including emergency food hampers, emergency shelter and transitional housing, Christmas toy hampers, nutritious hot meals, counselling, school supplies and more.

There are over 2,000 kettle locations across Canada and you can now tap your debit or credit card there to make a donation.

"You're going to see a little device that's attached to the side of the kettle," said the Salvation Army's Jamie Locke, "with three little tiles that you can tap with a card to make a five, 10 or 20 dollar donation for the vulnerable population in your community."

The 2021 campaign has its official launch Thursday, with a virtual luncheon that they're calling 'Hope in the City'.

For more information, go to salvationarmy.ca/alberta.