CALGARY -- A Calgary-based aid organization is headed to B.C. to assist with relief for those affected by wildfires in the Interior.

Samaritan’s Purse Canada is sending a convoy of vehicles at the invitation of Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials to aid families who lost homes and belongings.

Among the vehicles will be a disaster relief unit tractor-trailer, along with trained leaders who will equip and deploy clean-up volunteers.

“Our experience helping fire victims has taught us that the opportunity for residents to return to their homes with trained volunteers to safely sift through rubble and recover whatever wasn’t burned is a critical step in their recovery,” said Tammy Suitor, Canadian disaster relief manager for Samaritan’s Purse Canada.

“We are honored to be able to help.”

More than 200 wildfires are burning in B.C., destroying homes and threatening several communities and First Nations reserves.

Samaritan’s Purse’s disaster relief units are outfitted with equipment like generators, pumps, hand tools, and safety gear for volunteers.

The units also serve as volunteer coordination centers and are equipped with a self-contained office and a communications system.

Homeowners needing help can call 1-833-738-7743. Volunteers can also register online.