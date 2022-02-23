Sanction arguments for Lethbridge officers guilty in 'Memegate' to occur next month

The remaining Lethbridge police officer who admitted fault in the "Memegate" scandal will learn their punishment next month, the force says.

The Lethbridge Police Service announced Wednesday that the first stage of the disciplinary hearings into the allegations of misconduct by five police officers were over. The presiding officer has now adjourned the matter to March 25, when sanction arguments against the final officer would take place.

That member, Sgt. Jason Moulding, pleaded guilty to five counts of misconduct but was found not guilty of one count of discreditable conduct.

Officials say they were part of a private chat group that used a messaging app in 2018 "to share offensive texts and memes with other officers in the group."

The conversations among the group, which were conducted on the officers' work phones, were against LPS policies, the force said.

Some of the subject matter targeted high-ranking LPS members, but also poked fun at mental and physical disabilities.

"Matters have already been concluded for the four other officers involved," the LPS said in a release.

"Two constables, who pleaded guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct and one count each of insubordination and neglect of duty in November 2021, were demoted within rank by two grades for one year. Two additional constables resigned in November 2021."

Moulding could face disciplinary actions such as demotion, pay deductions, suspensions and dismissal.