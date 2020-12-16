CALGARY -- Rosedale, a community in Drumheller of about 500 people will be getting a visit from Santa Claus this weekend.

Eight Rosedale volunteer firefighters have decided to lift the spirits of the community by creating Santa’s sleigh and tour around town, but with an added twist.

"This year the town was a little down, and the kids weren't going to get to see Santa, so the fire department decided to do something on our own, said firefighter Keith Hodgson.

“So, we got the sleigh on our trailer all decorated up, and we wanted to add a little curve to it this year, so instead of Santa's sleigh being pulled by reindeer, it's going to be pulled by five lit dinosaurs."

Last year the firefighters participated in a community Christmas party by providing Santa-related activities, including touring through town on Santa’s sleigh pulled by a fire truck.

This year's community Christmas party was cancelled due to the COVID-19 social gathering rules, but the firefighters didn't want to let the kids down.

The fire crew will be going around town on Dec. 19 and 20 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day hoping to get the kids excited for Christmas.

"It's not a huge group of people who are organized to come together. It's more for the kids. We are there for the kids so they can get excited," said Hodgson.

Hodgson said the truck will play Christmas music and drive throughout the community streets encouraging families to come outside and wave at Santa or get a picture in front of the sleigh.

Hodgson has a long history of playing Santa. For thirteen years, Hodgson and his wife would go to Easter Seals Camp Horizon on Christmas morning dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and he has also played the role of Santa at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

"This is my way of staying in spirit with Santa. I have had my own Santa suit for 20 plus years," Hodgson said.

"Hopefully, this gets some kids out of the house, singing along to the music and cheering for Santa."