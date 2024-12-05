Santa swaps sleigh for STARS chopper on visit to Alberta Children's Hospital

Santa traded in the sleigh for a chopper Thursday.

He touched down at the Alberta Children’s Hospital with a little help from his elves at Stars Air Ambulance.

Santa delivered gifts to children in care, visited with families and posed for a few selfies.

It was all a part of Mission: Hollycopter, with the tab for the flight – and children’s gifts -- picked up by TC Energy and Veren.

“Today, instead of flying patients to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for life-saving care, STARS is delivering holiday magic to the hospital, giving patients a chance to meet the man in red and share their wish lists,” said Katherine Emberly, STARS president and CEO, in a media release.

“As partners in healthcare, STARS is incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the Alberta Children’s Hospital to spread joy and wonder to the patients this holiday season.”

Hospital staff said the visit brough a lot of joy to their young patients, and hopes it makes the treatment process a little easier.

“STARS is a lifeline for our community in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Western Canada, and we’re honoured to have been partnering with STARS through our Build Strong program for more than 35 years,” said TC Energy vice-president of sustainability and social impact Sharon Tomkins.

“Thank you to STARS for keeping our communities safe every day, and for bringing the holiday magic to children and their families when they need it most.”