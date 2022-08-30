Saskatchewan man possibly electrocuted near hot tub, Canmore RCMP say

Authorities are investigating after a man, who was visiting from Saskatchewan, was found dead at a Canmore, Alta. condo.

Officials say RCMP, along with EMS, were called to a rental property on Kananaskis Way at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 29.

A male victim was found unresponsive outside the apartment, near a hot tub.

He was taken to hospital where was later pronounced deceased.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Singleton of the Canmore RCMP say electrocution is one of the possible causes of death they are investigating.

The victim's age and identity have not been released.