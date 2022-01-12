Satellite service to help Kootenay National Park visitors in trouble

If you ever find yourself in trouble in Kootenay National Park, officials say several new lines of communication are there to help.

Parks Canada says four new emergency phones are now in service within the park's boundaries.

In order to combat poor cellular service in the park, all of the lines are connected via satellite, the agency said in a release.

"The installation of four emergency satellite phones will aid motorists that require emergency services and will allow faster response time by first responders. This project is a result of collaboration and funding from both Parks Canada and British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure," Parks Canada said in a release.

The phones are located at:

Marble Canyon;

Kootenay Crossing Operations Centre;

Simpson River Trailhead; and

Kootenay River Day Use area.

"(The phones) connect callers immediately to 911 for police, fire and ambulance services 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week," Parks Canada said. "The locations of the phones are marked by signs along the highway."

Additional emergency access is available year-round at the Radium Hot Pools during business hours.

Parks Canada also reminds visitors to plan ahead and drive with caution while out on the road.

Officials also advise:

Obeying posted speed limits;

Leave space between you and other vehicles;

Avoid using cruise control;

Avoid any unnecessary braking, especially in areas where black ice may form;

Give a wide berth when passing and pulling back into your lane;

Avoid passing snowplows;

Properly maintain your vehicle including windshield washer fluid, fuel and other necessary chemicals;

Bring along an emergency kit that contains a shovel, flashlight, blanket, food, water and extra clothing; and

Plan your route accordingly, including how long you expect to be on the road.

Law for travel on Highway 93 South between Oct. 1 and April 30 requires snow tires, all-season radials or chains.