Saturday afternoon fire in southeast Calgary that burned 2 homes under investigation

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the city's southeast Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. along Applefield Close.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, which burned part of a second home as well.

Two people were inside the house where the fire started, but got out safely.

"Crews did an aggressive interior attack," said district chief Dave Nelson, "and were able to get the fire under control quite quickly."

Investigators are working to determine the cause.