Saturday snow: 2 to 5 cm possible in Calgary

Today is mild-mannered, compared to yesterday. Oh, and tomorrow. After a clearing of morning flakes, we’ll find our way to sunnier straits and aim for -1 C with mainly sunny conditions for your Friday.

Tomorrow presents quite a bit differently. A low forms off the Rockies in Montana, and its northern edge will contain the snow; while Calgary lines up for two to five centimetres, Lethbridge is looking at four to seven cm. Because this system will rapidly push east, Medicine Hat will likely see six to eight cm.

And then, it’s gone.

Late in the day, we could run into some stronger winds out of the NNW, but that would be about the worst of it.

Sunday, a good dose of sunshine is expected with a small shot at morning flurries, but our conditions aren’t favourable for that sun to bring in a ton of warmth… we’re instead looking at the jet continuing to sag southward, which allows for a lot of chilly, northern air to settle in. Monday isn’t looking to rewrite that history, either, though we could see a resurgence of westerly wind (and a return to seasonal) by Tuesday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Saturday:

Snow early (2-5 cm), then mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

