CALGARY – A brand of ready-to-eat dry sausage being recalled across the country after a dozen people became sick from salmonella was also distributed in Alberta, health officials say.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there are 12 confirmed cases of people sick from salmonella in Ontario and Quebec. The agency says the patients became sick between May and September 2019.

One of those people was hospitalized as a result of the exposure.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall report, two brands of ready-to-eat dry sausage are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes:

Venetian Abruzzo Sopressata sausage, packaged in various sizes, with a best before date of Sept. 4, 2020

Filicetti Italian Style Sausage – mild, dry cured sausage, packaged in various sizes, bearing code "611"

The Venetian sausage was distributed in Alberta and Ontario while Filicetti's, identified as the source of the illness outbreak, was sold in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses in Alberta.

"Alberta Health is not aware of any cases of salmonella illnesses linked to the products involved in this recall. We will continue to monitor the situation," said Tom McMillan, acting assistant director of communications with Alberta Health said in an email to CTV News.

Consumers who have the recalled product in their home are advised to throw it out or return it to the store from where it was purchased.

The CFIA says if you feel you may have become sick from eating a recalled product, consult your doctor immediately.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Health officials say anyone can become sick with a salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk.