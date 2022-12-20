Sawed-off shotgun, stolen property, seized during Calgary arrest

Calgary police say charges have been laid against two people in connection with the seizure of a stolen vehicle, property and a sawed-off shotgun last week.

Officials say they were notified on Dec. 13 by OnStar, an in-vehicle security system, about a stolen vehicle that was being tracked remotely as it headed from Okotoks to Calgary.

"OnStar was able to remotely turn on the hazard lights, resulting in two individuals stopping the vehicle in a parking lot, fleeing on foot and discarding a loaded shotgun into a nearby snowbank," police said in a release.

Police were able to locate the suspects and, after a brief foot chase, arrest them.

A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of stolen identification, credit cards, several rounds of ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun.

Adrienne Elizabeth Visser, 25, is charged with:

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a loaded firearm;

Possession of body armour;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Possession of identification;

Eight counts of possession of stolen credit cards;

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

22 outstanding warrants.

Dalton Bennet Winnipeg-Darling, 23, is charged with:

Motor vehicle theft;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a prohibited firearm;

Possession of a loaded firearm;

Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order;

Possession of crystal meth;

Possession of body armour;

Driving while disqualified;

12 counts of failure to comply with a release order;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

Seven outstanding warrants.

Winnipeg-Darling was also arrested by the Cochrane RCMP in connection with a separate break-and-enter incident.