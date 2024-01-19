CALGARY
Calgary

    • Say goodbye to Mickey: WestJet is retiring Disney designs on two of its planes

    WestJet's Disney Frozen-themed plane (left) and Disney Magic Plane (right) are seen at the Calgary International Airport in these undated photos. (Submitted) WestJet's Disney Frozen-themed plane (left) and Disney Magic Plane (right) are seen at the Calgary International Airport in these undated photos. (Submitted)
    Share

    WestJet’s fleet will be a little less magical this year, with the airline removing Disney-themed designs from its planes.

    According to WestJet, it will be retiring the Walt Disney World Resort livery on two aircraft later this year.

    “In this case, the co-branded liveries will be updated following a natural transition in our contract agreements with Disney Parks & Resorts,” WestJet said in an emailed statement Friday.

    The fleet currently features the Disney Magic Plane – which has a magical Mickey Mouse design, featuring his iconic outfit from the 1940 animated movie Fantasia – and The Disney Frozen-themed plane showing off Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

    WestJet's Disney Frozen-themed plane (top) and Disney Magic Plane (bottom) are seen in this composite image. (Source: WestJet)

    The Disney Magic Plane took its inaugural flight to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in 2013.

    WestJet said the two planes will be repainted to match the rest of its fleet.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News