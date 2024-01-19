Say goodbye to Mickey: WestJet is retiring Disney designs on two of its planes

WestJet’s fleet will be a little less magical this year, with the airline removing Disney-themed designs from its planes.

According to WestJet, it will be retiring the Walt Disney World Resort livery on two aircraft later this year.

“In this case, the co-branded liveries will be updated following a natural transition in our contract agreements with Disney Parks & Resorts,” WestJet said in an emailed statement Friday.

The fleet currently features the Disney Magic Plane – which has a magical Mickey Mouse design, featuring his iconic outfit from the 1940 animated movie Fantasia – and The Disney Frozen-themed plane showing off Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

WestJet's Disney Frozen-themed plane (top) and Disney Magic Plane (bottom) are seen in this composite image. (Source: WestJet)

The Disney Magic Plane took its inaugural flight to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in 2013.

WestJet said the two planes will be repainted to match the rest of its fleet.