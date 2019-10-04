

CALGARY – The weather has returned to normal for the most part in Calgary, but there are plenty of interesting and fun things to do for families to really kick off the fall season.

Farewell to panda twins

The Calgary Zoo is holding a very special event on Sunday to give visitors a chance to say goodbye to Jia YueYue and Jia PanPan, the twin giant pandas who were born in October 2015. The pair came along with their parents Er Shun and Da Mao when the group came to Calgary in March 2018, but now the kids will be headed off to Chengdu to take part in China's captive breeding program. To commemorate the event, officials at the zoo will be holding a special ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Friday and continuing through the whole weekend.

CIBC Run for the Cure 2019

The city will be hosting an annual fundraising run for the Canadian Cancer Society on Sunday. The CIBC Run for the Cure 2019 is held in 57 communities across the country and organizers in Calgary hope to raise over $1 million for the charity. Families who attend can also enjoy fun activities for kids, performances from local musicians and fitness classes to help relax all those tired muscles.

Calaway Park season pass appreciation

Season's pass holders at Calaway Park will be in for a special treat over the weekend as the amusement park west of Calgary is holding its annual Season Pass Appreciation Weekend. Pass holders will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts and the chance to win great prizes. As an added bonus, visitors can also enjoy plenty of Halloween activities at the park as Calaway has been celebrating Halloweekends since the beginning of September. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend.

Find the perfect pumpkin

Butterfield Acres, a children's farm in northwest Calgary, is holding one of its most popular fall events this weekend. The Pumpkin Hunt offers families the chance to have fun at the farm while they help their children find the best looking pumpkin in the patch. Kids will then have the opportunity to decorate their find, visit with some of the farm animals and also enjoy some rides on a hay wagon. This is the first weekend for the Pumpkin Hunt and the event runs throughout the month. Butterfield Acres is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Home improvement session

The City of Calgary is holding a session for especially for homeowners who are looking to spruce up their property on Saturday. The information sessions, held at Calgary's Central Library from noon to 3 p.m., are completely free and cover a wide range of topics including electrical work, plumbing projects and secondary suites. Visitors to the event will also have the chance to speak directly with experts and learn all they need to know before embarking on their home improvement project.

Discounted items to support Airdrie Food Bank

Due to a recent store closure, the Airdrie Food Bank has been the recipient of a large quantity of items including fragrances, home essentials, personal care products and toys. Since many of the items aren't food-related and don't meet the needs of the facility, organizers are holding a special garage sale to make space in their warehouses and raise money for some of the food they desperately need as the holiday season approaches. The sale is taking place on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goodmen Roofing, located at 43 East Lake Crescent.