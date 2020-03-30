How do you wish a seven-year-old a happy birthday during the COVID 19 pandemic? By observing social distancing, of course.

In these strange times of the COVID-19 outbreak, birthday parties just aren’t happening. But the Kostrosky family didn’t want to let the pandemic to put a damper on daughter Amelia’s seventh birthday.

The Kostroskys decided to still throw a birthday party, but from a safe distance. Reaching out to family, friends, neighbours — and the Tuscany community at large — invitees were encouraged to walk, bike or drive by and honk or yell 'happy birthday' from afar.

“Amelia woke up this morning and said, Mommy, Daddy thank you for helping me feel so special about my day,” said mom, Natalie Farden-kostrosky. “Even though all this stuff is happening in the world and we can’t have a party.”

Natalie added that Amelia is being grateful and maintaining a positive attitude.

“It’s a beautiful sunny day and Amelia will still see her friends, but from afar," she said.

Dozens of neighbours, friends and family showed up to the event, including an SUV that drove by with the windows rolled down and the familiar birthday song blaring through the speakers.

“It’s amazing to see all of our friends, family and neighbours to have really rallied and come by and give some positive cheer,” said Natalie.

And the family will be doing it all again next week, when son Max celebrates his 13th birthday.