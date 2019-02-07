Police are warning local businesses about a group of people who are placing fraudulent orders for merchandise while pretending to be associated with the University of Calgary.

Investigators say on January 18, a business in Alyth-Bonnybrook received an email from an address that appeared to be with the University of Calgary’s domain.

The note included an order for over $13,000 worth of power tools and included a fraudulent purchase order.

At the time, the business owners didn’t see anything wrong with the document, so shipped the items to a warehouse where a receptionist signed for the delivery.

A day later, when another order came in for more tools, the business contacted the institution to confirm the second order was not a mistake. The University then told the business that they hadn’t placed any orders, revealing the scheme.

When police attended the warehouse, it was found to be empty. Further investigation discovered that it was rented fraudulently.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that two other businesses were contacted by a group purporting to be with the University and ended up delivering products to warehouses.

In total, $46,000 worth of merchandise has been stolen through this scam.

Officials are working to track down the suspects responsible and remind businesses to always confirm online orders by contacting customers directly through a phone number or email that they know is legitimate.

A telltale sign of email fraud is any unusual attributes in the sender’s address, particularly after the ‘@’ symbol. If the address does not perfectly match with other emails from that organization, then it’s likely that it could be a scam.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police through their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going to their website, www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.