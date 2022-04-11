Scattered flurries and frosty days ahead for Calgary
The drooping jet stream associated with our recent downturn will continue to stay put for a few days. From this, we should expect cloudy weather, wind gusts maintaining a meaningful wind chill, and with scattered flurries as the kicker. Expect to see heavier snowfall quantities closer to the Rockies, as our air mass lifts.
Breaking it all down now, wind speed will easily reach the 30 km/h mark at a few points this week, potentially bringing wind chill values as low as -20. The scarf is going to be your best friend!
The cloud cover doesn’t have a lot of room to break, but still lacks the added punch of moisture our farmland would be looking for; we’re nowhere close to something seasonal. The next couple of days will offer mere skiffs, with a shot at perhaps a centimetre Wednesday.
Afterward, we start to see the sun poking through again, and perhaps we make a return above freezing by the weekend. That's the first step on a return to our seasonal normal, which have risen now to 9.4 C.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Today
- Partly cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -3 C
- Evening: some cloud, scattered flurries, low -10 C
Tuesday
- Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: some cloud, scattered flurries, low -8 C
Wednesday
- Flurries
- Daytime high: -6 C
- Evening: scattered flurries, low -11 C
Thursday
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: -3 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -9 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -1 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -8 C
Today’s pic is from John in Canyon Meadows from 6:39 this morning – it's cool, but we get a lovely start
Viewer John's photo of Monday morning's sunrise captured from the southwest neighbourhood of Canyon Meadows.
We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
