Scattered showers, cooler in Calgary Thursday

This is the first day of meteorological fall that will actually feel like fall. Between periods of showers, wind gusts in the 30-40 km/h margins, and a good base of cloud, today will be a bit perplexing for those who spent a fair amount of time outdoors in the early afternoon yesterday, when we rose to 29.4 C.

Today will be a noticeable departure.

Ditto for tomorrow, with our high continuing to cool, slightly; the effects of this were noted in yesterday's article; after the cold front struck out with gusts near 50 km/h in Calgary, we fell off hard, and are now riding along the entrance region of a high pressure ridge. Today's gusts will be brisk and northerly. You could probably get away with a winter scarf and nobody would raise an eyebrow.

There remains a slight risk for a late-season thundershower. Discrete thunderstorms are a possibility. Yesterday, some were able to amass themselves to a severe level under a temperature band similar to ours in central Alberta; that is a tall order, but possible in some areas.

This remains a two-day 'blip' in our forecast. By Saturday, we start a rise, and that'll take us around to Monday with mainly sunny conditions and temperatures above seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of p.m. showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: overnight rain, low 7 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Today's pics go out to Tom, who recently sent out a magnificent morning sky…

… and Rob, because I never tire of these:

Viewer Rob's photo of a sunset in Calgary.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.