CALGARY -- Southern Alberta will be caught in a trough for the weekend. Not in the weather-making portion, mind you, but the deeper interior, instead!

Today, we run the risk of showers and even thundershowers as moist air is pulled along the foothills and forced to rise orographically (because terrain forces that air to rise, cool, become clouds, and heave out rain). Some of those rain shower pockets may form into thundershowers, which would qualify as non-severe upon formation.

The smoke forecast is looking to pierce our border from the south, with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat the largest centres likely to be affected; Calgary will maintain a relatively low air quality health index rating of between 1 and 3 this weekend.

As our cloud layer clears out (that'll be tomorrow), we'll open to greater temperature fluctuations; if you like sleeping with the windows open, go with just a crack, since our low temps are likely to hit the high single digits.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Chance of showers, risk of a storm

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 7 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clearing, low 8 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Monday:

Some cloud, chance of showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 7 C

Tuesday:

Some cloud, chance of showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

