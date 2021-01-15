Advertisement
Scene cleared after vehicle catches fire on Memorial
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 2:33PM MST
A vehicle caught fire Friday on Memorial Drive. Calgary fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish it and no one was injured.
CALGARY -- The scene has been cleared on Memorial Drive in the city's northeast after a vehicle caught fire Friday.
The incident took place shortly before noon, when Calgary fire fighters received reports of a vehicle on fire in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive near the bridge to St. George's Island.
Fire fighters were able to quickle extinguish the blaze. The lone occupant of the vehicle made it out safely and no one else was injured.