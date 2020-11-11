CALGARY -- The scene is now cleared after a traffic incident closed southbound 14 Street from Anderson Road to Canyon Meadows Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Traffic incident, SB 14 St approaching Canyon Meadows Dr SW, blocking all lanes NB and SB. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/WP3qr4y02Y — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 11, 2020

All northbound and southbound lanes on 14 Street approaching Canyon Meadows Drive were blocked

Around 6:19 p.m. the police cleared the scene.