Scene cleared on southbound 14 St after traffic incident
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 5:48PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 6:34PM MST
Accident Wednesday afternoon causes southbound 14 St to closed from Anderson Rd to Canyon Meadows Dr.
CALGARY -- The scene is now cleared after a traffic incident closed southbound 14 Street from Anderson Road to Canyon Meadows Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place around 4 p.m.
All northbound and southbound lanes on 14 Street approaching Canyon Meadows Drive were blocked
Around 6:19 p.m. the police cleared the scene.
