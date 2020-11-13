Advertisement
Scene of two vehicle accident at 130 Ave S.E. cleared
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 6:31PM MST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 9:47PM MST
A two vehicle accident at 46 St and 130 Ave S.E. has blocked westbound lanes
CALGARY -- The scene has been cleared of a multi-vehicle collision early Friday evening at 46 St. and 130 Ave S.E. that disrupted rush hour traffic.
The accident happened shortly after 5:30 P.M. near South Trail Crossing in the city's southeast.
Vehicles travelling westbound on 130 Ave S.E. towards Deerfoot experienced delays, as the westbound road was blocked.