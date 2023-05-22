Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke

Edmonton Elks defensive backs Ed Gainey and Enock Makonzo try to stop Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey from scoring a touchdown in Calgary on Sept. 5, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh) Edmonton Elks defensive backs Ed Gainey and Enock Makonzo try to stop Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey from scoring a touchdown in Calgary on Sept. 5, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina