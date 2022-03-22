School bus burns in southeast Calgary

Fire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.

Witnesses said the fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m., in the 4300 block of 26th Avenue.

The bus was parked next to a daycare and a church.

Firefighters responded quickly, and were able to prevent flames from spreading to nearby structures.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story...