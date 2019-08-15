The family of a Calgary boy who suffered severe brain damage after nearly strangling to death on a school lanyard almost seven years ago has settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Rocky View School Division.

Nicholas Kitzul was in the bathroom at Bearspaw School on Dec. 12, 2012 when the hall pass lanyard he was wearing got caught on a door and choked him.

Nicholas was eight-years-old and in Grade 3 at the time and had his oxygen cut off for 10 minutes.

His family sued the Rocky View School Division and others involved for more than $15 million and a confidentiality agreement attached to the settlement was reached between the parties in December 2018.

All parties were in court on Thursday to finalize the agreement.

A media consortium, including CTV News Calgary, was attempting to have the financial details of the agreement released, but the request was denied in court.

This is a developing story. More details to come…