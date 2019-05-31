Students, parents and staff are gathering at Airdrie Koinonia Christian School Friday morning to pack 10,000 meals.

Organizers say the fundraiser brings in much needed money for the school, but is also a way of giving back to the community.

Half of the meals are going to Hope Mission in Calgary. That translates into about a month's worth of food for the organization, the school writes in a press release.

Students learn through guest speakers how almost a half million people in the province live with food insecurity and how their efforts make a difference.