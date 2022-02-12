School mask debate heads to Jason Kenney's constituency office

Alberta parents upset with the removal of school masking rules made their voices heard in front of the premier's Calgary office Saturday.

A group of about two dozen people – mainly parents and their children – gathered in front of Jason Kenney's southwest constituency office for a protest.

They're just some of those who believe the lifting of K-12 student mask mandates is premature.

"I think he's pandering to the bullies – the convoys – who are making a loud fuss about things," Angela Grace told CTV News. "It's being done with 100 per cent lack of consultation."

Grace joins the Alberta Teachers Association, advocacy group Support Our Students and some school boards who say they think Kenney should've talked to them before making such a drastic change.

"He's not being the accountable premier he said he was going to be," protester Michelle Wong added. "He's not listening to constituents. (Tuesday's news) was very much less announcement and more proclamation. It didn't sit right."

The premier points to plateauing hospital numbers and says he believes the risk is currently low inside of classrooms because most teachers are vaccinated.

Kenney has also hinted the debate around masking is a politically-driven one. A lot of parents say the same.

They believe Alberta's restrictions are only being lifted to score Kenney political points within his own party.

Wong says her children have expressed their intent to keep their masks on on Monday.

That's been a common statement across the province this week.

On Friday, a group also gathered at Health Minister Jason Copping's office. They have plans to visit the education minister's Red Deer office on Sunday.

And some students in Calgary and Edmonton have even planned school walkouts Monday.

The choice to mask up or not lies with individual families.

CTV News has reached out to the premier's office for comment on the protest.