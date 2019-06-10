

Calgary’s Hope Mission provides food to families in need and received a big boost on Monday morning from a group of students in Airdrie who prepared and packed 10,000 meals.

On May 31st, students and staff at Airdrie Koinonia Christian School put together 10,000 lunches in an effort to give back to the community.

On Monday, half were delivered to Calgary’s Hope Mission, which will help feed families in the Forest Lawn community for about a month. The remainder will go the organization’s other locations in Alberta.

This is the first Feed the Need event at Koinonia School and staff say they plan to make it an annual event.

“We serve 5,000 meals a month so this will take care of a month of feeding here at Hope Mission so it’s a great, great provision and to have partners that know what we’re doing too and people that care,” said Kelly Row, from Hope Misssion.

A Grade 7 student even donated $2000 of her own money, which she had been saving to buy a car.

“These people need food to survive and cars are just what we want to travel. We can have bikes, we can use our feet, it’s a want not a need,” said student Chloe Thomas.

The initiative also raised $50,000 for the school.

Teachers say the event acts as an opportunity to educate students about the needs that exist in their own backyard.

The school’s Feed the Need fundraiser is accepting donations until June 14th.