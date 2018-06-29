It’s the first official day of summer vacation for thousands of schoolkids across the City of Calgary and authorities are reminding drivers that even though schools are closed for the season, playground speed limits are still in effect.

Calgary police say that they will be monitoring playground zones more closely over the next few days to make sure that drivers pay attention and adjust their speed accordingly.

They warn that they could also be setting up radar in other high traffic areas to catch speeders.

They say that even if school is no longer in session, kids will still often be in the area, using the yards to play in and may not be paying close attention to traffic.

“Especially at the beginning of summer holidays here, you’re going to be having lots of kids out during the day and into the later evening hours,” said Sergeant Dale Seddon with the CPS Traffic Unit. “They're excited; they're not going to be paying attention so we want motorists to remember the speed limit is 30 km/h in those areas but also being vigilant for kids that may not be paying attention."

There are over 1,700 playground zones throughout the City of Calgary and traffic officers say that during the summer, these zones are often a lot more unpredictable because children could be playing in them at all times of the day.

In 2015, the City of Calgary approved a motion to change all school zones into playground zones to make the rules in both areas uniform and improve the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

The posted speed limit in playground zones is 30 km/h from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.