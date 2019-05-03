Thousands of students across Alberta are planning to walk out of class Friday morning as a protest against the newly minted provincial government’s stance on GSAs.

“Our plan is to have students exit class at 9:30 a.m. and to stand on the sidewalk outside their school,” reads an Instagram post advertising the event.

“We advise that you bring posters to hold up. We will return to class at 9:50 (a.m.)”

Students are upset over the United Conservative Party's plan to replace the School Act, known as Bill 24, with the Education Act of 2012, known as Bill 10.

The School Act was brought in by the previous NDP government and includes wording that protects the privacy of students who join Gay-Straight Alliances at school, meaning their parents or guardians cannot be notified when they do.

It also requires private schools to have policies and codes of conduct which protect LGBTQ students.

The Education Act enables GSAs but doesn’t include those provisions.

Premier Jason Kenney has previously said he supports GSAs but it should be up to a teacher's discretion whether parents should be notified.

"Some kids, if their parents aren't as accepting it could put them in possible danger," said Emma Harrison, a Grade 9 student at Dr. George Stanley School.

"And also, coming out should be a personal choice of when to do it and shouldn't be decided for them."

GSAs are described on the province’s website as “peer support networks run by students and supported by school staff.”

The goal is to promote:

Equity for sexual and gender minority students.

Safe, caring and inclusive spaces for all students.

Healthy, respectful environments and relationships to prevent or eliminate bullying and discrimination.

In March, several hundred people attended a rally in support of GSAs in the community of Marda Loop. A similar rally was also held the day before in Edmonton.