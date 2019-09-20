

As we head into the final days of summer, here’s a list of some things to do in Calgary this weekend.

Science Literacy Week

Science Literacy Week is happening at Calgary Central Library on Saturday. The University of Calgary’s Faculty of Science is offering hands-on activities and live demonstrations from researchers’ labs.

Programming includes a science-fiction writing workshop for teens, and presentations throughout the day. Scientists will also explain how you can build paper rockets, outrun a dinosaur, and even untangle yourself using math.

The event is free and open to all ages from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Calgary Fall Home Show

HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumier will be on hand Friday and Saturday with practical advice and inspiration for all your home projects at the Calgary Fall Home Show, running Sept. 19 to 22. Hundreds of experts will be under one roof, and there will be lots of deals.

Calgary Stampede Community Fall Fair

Try some pumpkin spice pancakes, take a wagon ride, play games, make crafts, enjoy some entertainment, browse a local market and more at the Calgary Stampede Community Fall Fair going Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Enmax Park.

Calgary AIDS Walk and Run

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Calgary AIDS Walk and Run, happening Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Eau Claire Plaza.

Every year, HIV Community Link holds a three-month fundraiser for that culminates in a vibrant, fun event. The AIDS Walk is a place where people from across Calgary come together to show support and fundraise for those affected by HIV.

Halal Food and Clothing Distribution

The Muslim Families Network Society is hosting a halal food and clothing distribution event on Sunday at Marlborough Park Community Centre (6021 Madigan Dr. S.E.).

MFNS provides Islamic-ally appropriate clothing and non-perishable grocery items meeting Islamic dietary requirements.

Strangers on a Train at Vertigo Theatre

Adapted by Craig Warner from a classic novel by Patricia Highsmith, Strangers on a Train is being presented by Vertigo Theatre until Oct. 18.

The story centres on a fateful encounter between two strangers in the dining carriage of a train. One is a successful businessman with a nagging jealousy, the other is a cold, calculating opportunist with a dark secret.

Noises Off at Theatre Calgary

Directed by Calgary’s comedy maestro, Mark Bellamy and starring Tyrell Crews, Noises Off is a West End classic about putting on a farce figures to put the funny back in your weekend.

The show runs from Sept. 10 to Oct. 5 at Theatre Calgary (220 9th Ave. S.E.).

The Wedding Party at Alberta Theatre Projects

Feel like crashing someone else’s wedding, where everything that can possibly go wrong does? Martha Cohen Theatre will transformed into a wedding hall of hilarity.

This Darcy Evans-directed show runs until Sept. 29 at the Martha Cohen Theatre (215 8th Ave S.E.).

Waterton Wildlife Weekend

The result of multitude questions and general curiosity about the diversity of wildlife in the region, the Waterton Wildlife Weekend is now in its 12th year, running from Sept. 19 to 22 at Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.

Visitors will have a chance to learn about animals living in the Rocky Mountains and on the prairies.