CALGARY -- Scrooge will be back onstage at Theatre Calgary next month, but you'll have to log on to watch him exorcise his holiday demons.

That was the word Monday, when Theatre Calgary announced that A Christmas Carol will be back for a 34th season in a row, albeit in a production unlike any other the theatre has presented.

This year, a newly-abridged 80 minute adaptation by Calgary playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown, featuring a cast of three playing 25 different characters, including - could it be any other way? - Stephen Hair, returning for the 27th year as Scrooge.

Hair will play a few other roles this year as well, alongside Marshall Vielle Natay'ao'tako and Jamie Tognazzini, who both return to the show having been a part of the 2019 production.

"This will be a visually scrumptious, at-home experience that will bring this classic story to life in an entertaining and powerful way," said Theatre Calgary artistic director Stafford Arima.

The filmed production will be available for home audiences beginning Dec. 11, at theatrecalgary.com, for $25 per household, and will be available for five days from the date selected.