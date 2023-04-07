Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West

Premier Danielle Smith announced the new candidate for Lethbridge-West, following the resignation of Torry Tanner.

Cheryl Seaborn will represent the UCP in the May 29 election. The registered nurse is a former president of the riding's UCP constituency association.

Seaborn takes over after Tanner resigned, after posting a controversial video in which she claimed that teachers are exposing children to pornography, and gender reassignment information without parents' approval.

Seaborn will attempt to unseat NDP MLA Shannon Phillips.