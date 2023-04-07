Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West

Cheryl Seaborn is replacing Torry Tanner as the UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West. (Photo courtesy Cheryl Seaborn) Cheryl Seaborn is replacing Torry Tanner as the UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West. (Photo courtesy Cheryl Seaborn)

