    • Seals slap down late Roughneck rally to edge them 7-6 at Saddledome

    The Calgary Roughnecks fell short in front of over 14,000 at the Saddledome Friday night, dropping a 7-6 decision to the San Diego Seals in NLL action.
    The San Diego Seals came flying out of the gate Friday at the Saddledome, then hung on for dear life to defeat the Calgary Roughnecks 7-6.

    The Seals scored the game’s first four goals before Shane Simpson stopped the bleeding at the end of the first quarter, cutting the Roughnecks’ deficit to 4-1.

    Both goaltenders turned in strong performances in the second quarter, which ended with the Seals ahead by a 6-2 margin.

    In the third, Calgary mounted its comeback, scoring three straight, two from Jesse King and one fro Tanner Cook, only to give up a goal late in the third to extend the San Diego lead to 7-5.

    In the fourth, Tanner Cook scored for the Roughnecks to make it a one-goal game, but that was it for scoring on the night for both teams.

    Christian Del Bianco stopped 54 of 61 shots for Calgary.

    Next up for the Roughnecks is a game next Friday at the Saddledome against Albany.

