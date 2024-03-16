Seals slap down late Roughneck rally to edge them 7-6 at Saddledome

The San Diego Seals came flying out of the gate Friday at the Saddledome, then hung on for dear life to defeat the Calgary Roughnecks 7-6.

The Seals scored the game’s first four goals before Shane Simpson stopped the bleeding at the end of the first quarter, cutting the Roughnecks’ deficit to 4-1.

Both goaltenders turned in strong performances in the second quarter, which ended with the Seals ahead by a 6-2 margin.

In the third, Calgary mounted its comeback, scoring three straight, two from Jesse King and one fro Tanner Cook, only to give up a goal late in the third to extend the San Diego lead to 7-5.

In the fourth, Tanner Cook scored for the Roughnecks to make it a one-goal game, but that was it for scoring on the night for both teams.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 54 of 61 shots for Calgary.

Next up for the Roughnecks is a game next Friday at the Saddledome against Albany.