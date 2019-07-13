Innisfail RCMP enlisted the help of several search and rescue crews on Friday after a woman reported being assaulted by a male companion while camping in a remote area along the Red Deer River.

The pair was camping where the Red Deer River and the Medicine River meet when the woman called police about 12:50 a.m.

Because of the location and high river flow, police asked for help from a number of other agencies to access the location, including Red Deer County Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, Innisfail and Red Deer County Fire Departments, the Civilian Aviation Search and Rescue, Red Deer County community peace officers, Raven Crime Watch, and Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Fritz Solberg, 38, of Lacombe was arrested without incident and is charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Choking to overcome resistance

Intimidation

Uttering threats

Theft under $5,000

He is scheduled to appear in a Red Deer court July 16.