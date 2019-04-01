A 33-year-old Calgary man who disappeared during a hunting trip with his son and a friend on Saturday in the Williams Creek area west of Sundre has been found alive.

Timothy Benedict Campbell had left his group Saturday morning to follow an animal track and failed to return.

Elise Mahon, Campbell's partner for nearly 15 years, described the disappearance as sheer torture for her in an interview with CTV at the command post approximately an hour before Campbell was found. She said Campbell is experienced in the wilderness. “He is an amazing man. Very agile. He does know his outdoors. He’s been coming out to this spot for the last two to three years.”

According to Mahon, Campbell left his adult roommate and his son in the vehicle while he went to follow animal tracks at approximately 9:00 a.m. The scenario is normal on their hunting trips as Campbell would return for the roommate and son after a successful kill and the three would then proceed to gut and carry the animal back.

“Normally within an hour he’s back,” explained Mahon. “They sat out there until about 4 o’clock when they finally drove somewhere to get cell reception to call for help.”

The search effort included local RCMP, RCMP air support, RCMP dog services, Sundre Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, and Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Search and rescue officials confirmed to CTV that Campbell had been located at approximately 8:00 p.m. Monday and airlifted by RCMP helicopter to Sundre Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries. Campbell had been found at a location approximately 7.5 kilometres north from his last known whereabouts near Williams Creek. There was additional cause for concern throughout the search due to bear activity in the area.

Mahon and the couple's son were notified that Campbell had been found just after 8:00 p.m. at the command post and the family rushed to hospital to be with him.

Officials say Campbell's footprints led crews to the missing man who was dressed for the elements but was inadequately equipped to spend days in the back country.