The family of a missing 22-year-old Calgary man are scouring an area near downtown and asking for tips from the public following an unconfirmed sighting in the Beltline.

Andrew Edy’s last confirmed whereabouts were at a location south of the Rockyview General Hospital on Monday morning. At the time, he was without shoes or a jacket.

Edy’s family say his disappearance is out of character and they are extremely worried about his health and mental wellbeing. “We really love Andrew,” said Patricia Edy, Andrew’s mother. “He has some medical issues and he needs medication. We’re hoping to get him home so we can assist him.”

“We are very concerned because of the weather,” added Brian Edy, Andrew’s father.

The unconfirmed sighting of Andrew Edy occurred near the intersection of 11 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast on Monday and indicated that he was still without shoes and was wearing a T-shirt without a jacket.

The family says previous searches conducted by CPS members of the Weaselhead and the communities of Kelvin Grove and Eagle Ridge were unfruitful. “They’ve got a lot of officers on this,” said Patricia. “We’re so appreciative.”

The family has been canvassing the Beltline with flyers bearing Andrew's photo.“Hopefully the community will report his sighting to the Calgary Police Service and that they’ll be able to help us to have Andrew get the treatment that he needs,“ said Brian. “ We want to thank everyone.”

Edy is described as:

Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

Weighing 77 kg (170 lbs)

Having curly, shoulder length, dirty blond hair

Anyone having information regarding Edy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.