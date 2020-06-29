CALGARY -- Police are continuing to search for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash last week that left a child suffering serious injuries.

Warning: photos below may be upsetting to some viewers

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on June 22 in the 0-100 block of Deerfield Villas S.E. when a three-year-old girl named Kaylie was crossing a green space toward her home.

The girl suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken foot, said Staff Sgt. Colin Foster, adding that her size may have made her hard to see.

"Little Kaylie is quite short, she's under a metre tall," said Foster.

"So it's very possible that when the vehicle struck her, or possibly struck her, the driver may have had no idea that he struck her based on sight lines and that sort of thing. We want to find the vehicle so we can prove or disprove whether the driver could see her."

Police are now looking for a minivan-style vehicle, possibly dark green. The driver is described as a Black male with very close-cropped hair or a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police Traffic Reconstruction Unit at 403-428-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.